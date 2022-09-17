Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 135 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.92 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

