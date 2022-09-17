Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.6% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 126,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 700.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

