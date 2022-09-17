Bank of New Hampshire Buys 1,255 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after buying an additional 4,301,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE WMB opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

