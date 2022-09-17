Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 190 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.