Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,923 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,187,572 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 814,495 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 293,760 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

