Bankroll Vault (VLT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $276,569.42

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bankroll Vault alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,999.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00170752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00285921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00734494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00604937 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00261479 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bankroll Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankroll Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.