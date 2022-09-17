Barclays Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 730

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,098.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. ASOS has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

