Barclays Trims Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Target Price to SEK 232

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 255 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 308 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

