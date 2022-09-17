Basic Attention Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.76 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $490.01 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. Telegram Whitepaper “

