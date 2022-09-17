Bata (BTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Bata (BTA) traded up 51.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 90.9% lower against the US dollar. Bata has a market cap of $76,339.05 and $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00285408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001138 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00027912 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

