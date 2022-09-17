Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Joseph Papa Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total transaction of C$983,534.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 934,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,192,056.29.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BHC opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.85. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1962831 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bausch Health Companies

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

