Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $85.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
