Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,964.91 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $45,964.91 and $745.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

