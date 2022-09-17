Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,964.91 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $45,964.91 and $745.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00158644 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.