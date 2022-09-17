Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.39 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00290403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00115457 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00073439 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 123,237,800 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

