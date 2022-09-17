Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Short Interest Update

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRD opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Institutional Trading of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

