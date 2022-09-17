Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $622.50.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.09 on Monday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

