Bella Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.04 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.55 million and $17.04 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem.Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours).”

