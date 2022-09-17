BEPRO Network (BEPRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $298,899.00

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $298,899.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BEPRO Network is early.betprotocol.com.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bepro Network Protocol is a decentralized marketplace and system that connects developers with operators or anyone looking to build open-source development repositories.”

