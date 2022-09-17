Berenberg Bank Increases CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target to €4.10

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.73.

CaixaBank Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

