Berry Data Trading Down 8.4% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $178,678.03 and approximately $60,089.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 348.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,239.17 or 1.01534543 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Data Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

