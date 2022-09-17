BidiPass Hits Market Capitalization of $71,228.11 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $71,228.11 and approximately $12.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065125 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00077791 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

