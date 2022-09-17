BiFi (BIFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $154,579.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $154,579.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00079423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007976 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. Telegram | Discord | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

