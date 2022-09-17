Big Data Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $84,174.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $84,174.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.02054576 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00823363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is bigdataprotocol.com. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.