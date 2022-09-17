Bismuth Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,041.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020076 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.