Bistroo (BIST) Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $775,435.79 and approximately $48,889.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Bistroo

BIST is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official website is bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bistroo

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alike The BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bistroo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bistroo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

