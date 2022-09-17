Bistroo Market Cap Hits $764,821.68 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Bistroo has a total market cap of $764,821.68 and $48,862.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 317.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.80 or 0.97755476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00101283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00835372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. The official website for Bistroo is bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.

Buying and Selling Bistroo

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bistroo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bistroo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

