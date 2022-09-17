Bitball Treasure Price Hits $16.40 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $16.40 or 0.00082602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 334.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,134.53 or 1.01397302 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00101429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00833913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

