bitCNY 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $1.12 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.02040863 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00823116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

