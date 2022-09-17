Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $650.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00091772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00082885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007954 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.