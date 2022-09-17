Bitcoin Asset Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Bitcoin Asset has a market capitalization of $667,663.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00286542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001143 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00028042 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

