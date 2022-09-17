Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.35 million and $83.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.