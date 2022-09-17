Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Bitcoin Bam coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004287 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Bam has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Bam has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $21,466.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.03214427 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102881 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitcoin Bam Profile
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Bam
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Bam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Bam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.