Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00292301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00115400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00074413 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.