BitcoinZ 24-Hour Volume Tops $35,831.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $35,831.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00291788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00115350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00073826 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,593,866,129 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

