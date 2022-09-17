Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $166,764.00

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $188.18 million and $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

