BitCore Trading Down 7% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 7% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $124,350.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00171065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00287127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00739205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.11 or 0.00604825 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00261652 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

