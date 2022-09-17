BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. BitShares has a market cap of $32.88 million and approximately $496,166.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007715 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012257 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

