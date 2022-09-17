BitWhite Achieves Market Cap of $32,771.04 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $32,771.04 and $20,630.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

