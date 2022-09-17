Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 43.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

