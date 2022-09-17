Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BLKLF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

