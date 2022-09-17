BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $626.74 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

