BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MVF. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.