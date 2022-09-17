Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Insider Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) insider Brandon A. Keene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $4.79 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $339.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after buying an additional 544,092 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.