Blank Wallet Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Medium “

