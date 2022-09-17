BlitzPick Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $130,524.06 and approximately $1,129.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

