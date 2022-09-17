Blockpass (PASS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $126.00

Blockpass (PASS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $199,123.44 and approximately $126.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is www.blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery.The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services.”

