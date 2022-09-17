Blockzero Labs Price Hits $0.0150 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $547,235.22 and approximately $1,868.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

