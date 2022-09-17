Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) Trading Up 23.3%

Shares of Bloomberry Resorts Co. (OTC:BLBRF – Get Rating) traded up 23.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 890,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17,524% from the average session volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Bloomberry Resorts Trading Up 23.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

About Bloomberry Resorts

(Get Rating)

Bloomberry Resorts Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in developing tourist facilities, casino entertainment, and hotel and amusement-themed projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Philippines and Korea. The company was founded on May 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Paranaque, Philippines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomberry Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomberry Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.