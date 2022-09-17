BMO Capital Markets Increases Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$45.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.