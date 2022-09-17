BMO Capital Markets Raises Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$6.50

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

